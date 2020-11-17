Margaret J. Olbeter, 74, of New Kensington, passed away at home Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Tarentum, to the late Henry and Margaret Annabelle (Claypoole) Swartz. Margaret lived most of her life in New Kensington and was of the Protestant faith. She was a machine operator for National Torch and Tip, Aspinwall, for 30 years. Margaret graduated from East Deer Frazer High School and enjoyed oldies music, and Steelers and Pitt football. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, David Paul Olbeter; her children, David Brian Olbeter, Cindy Sue Olbeter and Rebecca Ann Asencio, all of New Kensington; and her siblings, Barbara Romeo, Rowena May Orsina, Charles F. Swartz, Robert K. Swartz, Henry E. Swartz and Dorothy I. Swartz. Private family visitation will be Wednesday in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Please observe social distancing; masks are required. Visit dusterfh.com
.