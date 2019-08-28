Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
North Apollo Church of God
Apollo, PA
Margaret J. Swank


1939 - 2019
Margaret J. Swank Obituary
Margaret Jane "Peg" Fester Swank, 79, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sunday, Dec. 3, 1939, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Carl L. and Mabel Gertrude Woomer Fester. Peg enjoyed walking, especially with her dogs, traveling, bowling, playing cards and chocolate!!! She is survived by a daughter, Laura L. Zatezalo and her husband, Jim, of Saltsburg; a son, Kevin L. Swank, of Cedar Creek, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Rubright Swank; grandchildren, Liza Jane Whipkey and her husband, Trey, Adam Daniel Swank, Dalton Zachary Swank and Abby (pain in the butt dog); and sisters, Beverly Swetof and her husband, Bob, of New Kensington, and Lois Baker, of Gibsonia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Leroy Swank; a son, Kenneth N. Swank; five sisters, Dorothy Yockey, Karyn Foester, Joyce Haidze, Kathleen Diana and Ethel Allen; and four brothers, Carl "Sonny" Fester, Donald Fester, Fred Fester and John Fester.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at North Apollo Church of God, Apollo, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
To view and send online condolences, please visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019
