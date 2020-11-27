Margaret "Peggy" Keenan, 75, passed to be with God on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Peggy was the daughter of Clarence "Bub" Keenan and Sarah "Sally" (Sharp) Keenan; and the sister of Patricia Vaia and husband, Albert "Butch" Vaia; and aunt of Richard Vaia and his wife, Lynne, and their children, Annika and Arin Vaia, and Renee V. Thresher, husband, Scott, and their daughter, Summer Thresher. Peggy retired after 25 years from Scottdale Bank and Trust Co., located in Scottdale. She competed in various 5K and 10K races. Her greatest accomplishment was the Columbus, Ohio Marathon. Peggy volunteered for many years with Old English Sheepdogs (certified therapy dogs). She will be missed by many whose paths crossed constantly in our area. Peggy was a past matron O.E.S., and a member of Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. Per Peggy's wishes, there will be no viewing and services will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alliance of Therapy Dogs, 1919 Morrie Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001, or by phone, 877-843-7364. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.