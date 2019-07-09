Home

J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home
111 West Fall St
New Castle, PA 16101
724-652-2341
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home
111 West Fall St
New Castle, PA 16101
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
J Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home
111 West Fall St
New Castle, PA 16101
1918 - 2019
Margaret Kennedy Obituary
Margaret "Jean" Kennedy, 101, of New Castle, formerly of Mahoningtown, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, in UPMC Jameson. Mrs. Kennedy was born March 29, 1918, in New Castle and was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Margaret A. (Campbell) Humphrey. She was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle schools. Jean retired from Troutman's Department Store, New Castle, where she worked in the office for 20 years. During the late 1930s, she was employed by Johnson Bronze, New Castle, where she met her beloved husband, James W. Kennedy. The two were married July 13, 1940, and together enjoyed 38 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 20, 1978. Jean was a member of Savannah United Methodist Church, Shenango Township. She was also member of the Order of the Eastern Star and past Worthy High Priestess of Martha Shrine 13, New Castle; and a member of the Wimodausis Club, Grove City Shrine 53. An avid reader, she also enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Most notably, Jean was a kind woman who loved spending time with others and was undoubtedly a "people person." She is survived by a son, Paul W. (Patricia) Kennedy, of Rector, Pa.; four grandchildren, Sheila Smith, of Fostoria, Ohio, Teresa (Mark) Dixon, of Lancaster, Pa., Judd (Mary Grace) Kennedy, of Washington, D.C., and Laura Kennedy, also Washington, D.C.; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Robert "Pete" (Karen) Peterson, of The Villages, Fla.; and a special great-nephew, Paul Lamison, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her son, Richard Kennedy; her stepmother, Helen Crooks Ricker Humphrey; four sisters, Nellie Humphrey, Anna Belle McPherson, Pauline Peterson Bailey and Dorothy Cook Dinsmore; a brother, Frank Humphrey; and two stepbrothers, Robert and Richard Ricker.
Calling hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at J. BRADLEY McGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Long officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Mahoningtown.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 9, 2019
