Margaret L. Blumette
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. Blumette, 96, of Harmar Township, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born July 20, 1923, in Smock, Pa., she was a daughter of the late James and Harriett (Davis) Daugherty. She was the beloved wife of the late Tony Blumette; loving mother of Richard (Clarice) Blumette, of North Versailles, Robert (Denise) Blumette, of Indiana Township, and the late Nancy Maurer; grandmother of Sean (Kelsie Smith) Blumette, of Imperial, and Lisa (John) Loughner, of North Versailles; great-grandmother of Nathan; and sister of the late Elizabeth Haerich and James Daugherty. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews of the Davis and Blumette families. She enjoyed cooking, canning vegetables and fruits, bowling, and collecting owls. Friends and relatives will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks are strongly suggested in the funeral home and please social distance during visitation. Funeral service will be private for the family. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township, next to her husband.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved