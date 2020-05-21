Margaret L. Hamill
1946 - 2020
Margaret Louise Hamill, 73, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of Frances (Nash) Hamill, of Pittsburgh, and the late Dr. John Paterson Hamill, MD. Margaret was a graduate of Seton Hill College and received her master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. She was very fond of poetry, plays and literature. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Francis Hamill. She is survived by her mother, two siblings, Ellen C. Hamill and James S. Hamill and his wife, Daryl, two children, Deirdre Downs and Kevin Downs and his wife, Julie, and a granddaughter, Kathryn Downs. Services for the family and interment in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
