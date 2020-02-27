|
|
Margaret L. "Peg" Leonard, 100, of Southwest Greensburg, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 5, 1919, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Tony and Edith (Rupp) Ficco. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School and prior to retirement had been employed by Zanarini's Posey Shoppe, Jeannette. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, where she served as a Girl Scout leader and cafeteria volunteer. She also volunteered for the Red Cross. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Leonard; her brother, John R. "Jack" Ficco; and two sisters, Williata "Billie" Ruddon and Mary L. Krivokucha. Peg is survived by four sons, Edwin J. "Jerry" Leonard and wife, Elaine, of Springfield, Va., David L. Leonard and wife, Dixie, of Greensburg, Patrick A. Leonard and wife, Margaret, of Randolph, N.J., and Thomas J. Leonard and wife, Michele, of Mantua, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Deborah Teacher Jenkins, of Wooster, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Donald Ficco and wife, Beverly, of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Diane Ficco, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery . www.bachafh.com.