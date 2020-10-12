Margaret Louise Weishorn, 68, of Jeannette, passed away from natural causes Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born in McKeesport on March 19, 1951. She was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Roger Burkhart and the wife of the late Charles Weishorn and the late Paul Brant. She is survived by beloved children, Kimberly Brant, of Jeannette, and Stacy Doak, of McKeesport; grandchildren, Mercedes Mathias, Terry Mathias III and Alisha Brant; great-grandchildren, Anthony Michael Mathias, Kaiden Casey McIntyre and Maverick Michael Comunal; and siblings, Betty (Fred) Whitney and Shirley (Rich) Hochman. She was preceded in death by sister Sharon Burkhart and brothers Jack Burkhart and Robert Burkhart. Friends and family will be received from 9 a.m. until services at noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Services will be held in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Charles Owston officiating. Per Gov. Wolf, social distancing, masks and a limited number of people in the facility will be followed. Entombment will follow. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com
