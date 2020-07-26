1/
Margaret L. Wertz
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. "Mockey" (Lyman) Wertz, 84, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Yeager) Lyman. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Westinghouse Air Brake. She loved camping, boating and traveling, and especially spending time with her family. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Roy R. Wertz; daughter, Amy Dorsey and her husband, Mark, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret cherished her grandchildren, Mike, Megan, Matt, Tyler, Brandon, Lexi, Lucas, Nic and Lily; and great-grandchildren, Harley, Leo, Riley, and Bryer. Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Wertz; six brothers; and two sisters. Respecting Margaret's wishes, funeral arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. As an expression of sympathy, please consider having a Mass said for Mockey. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vaia Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved