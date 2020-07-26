Margaret L. "Mockey" (Lyman) Wertz, 84, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 27, 1935, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Yeager) Lyman. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Westinghouse Air Brake. She loved camping, boating and traveling, and especially spending time with her family. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 63 years, Roy R. Wertz; daughter, Amy Dorsey and her husband, Mark, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret cherished her grandchildren, Mike, Megan, Matt, Tyler, Brandon, Lexi, Lucas, Nic and Lily; and great-grandchildren, Harley, Leo, Riley, and Bryer. Margaret was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Wertz; six brothers; and two sisters. Respecting Margaret's wishes, funeral arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. As an expression of sympathy, please consider having a Mass said for Mockey. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.