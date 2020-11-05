1/
Margaret Ligush
1926 - 2020
Margaret (Kondrich) Ligush, 94, of Monroeville, formerly of North Versailles, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville. She was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Alex Sr. and Helen (Timura) Kondrich. She was a retired employee of Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, West Mifflin, working for 40 years as the main secretary for the head of the nuclear division until her retirement in September, 1984. She and her late husband traveled together on numerous bus trips with the North Versailles Senior Citizens Center. She was an avid cross stitcher, lover of Sodoku and working on puzzles of all types. She was a member of Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, Monroeville, in her later years and was a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church, North Versailles, in her early years, singing in the church choir with Andrew and her sister, Elizabeth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Ligush; her siblings, Anastasia Best, Ann Kutchel, Alex Kondrich Jr., Charles Kondrich, Dorothy (Kondrich) Dakin and Elizabeth Kondrich. She is survived by her sister, Helen (John) Hunt, of North Versailles, her nephew, Alex Kondrich III, of Monroeville, and her niece, Melissa (Joseph) Kondrich-Hogan, of Sarver; also numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
