Margaret Mae "Peggy" (Fairfull Walton) Case, 78, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in her home after a long battle with cancer. Margaret was born July 29, 1942, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late Alexander and Grace (Ireland) Fairfull. She is survived by her husband, Gene R. Case Sr.; her children, Eleck Jason Walton (Lori Ann) and Erin Lynn Walton (Mike Uliano); her stepson, Gene R. Case Jr.; her grandchildren, whom she adored more than anything, Kaden Alexander Walton and Chloe Grace Walton; and her sister, Laura Lee (Fairfull) Crescenzo (Jack). She was preceded in death by her stepson, Brian Patrick Case and mother-in-law, Bea Ross. Peggy was retired from Genco Distribution. At Peggy's request there will be no funeral services. The JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Trafford, 412-372-3111, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
