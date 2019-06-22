|
Margaret M. "Peggy" (McCarthy) Gilbert, 87, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Southwest, Pa., a daughter of the late Helen Kaputa Tortorelli. Peggy was a front end supervisor, Kroger's, and a member of St. Paul Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Samuel P. Gilbert; and her sister, Josephine Zachetti. Peggy is survived by her son, Samuel M. Gilbert; her daughter, Lisa Marie Filapose, both of Greensburg; and two grandchildren, Samuel V. Gilbert and Ashley Lynn Filapose.
There will be no public viewing or services. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. Peggy's family has entrusted her care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 22 to June 23, 2019