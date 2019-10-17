|
Margaret M. "Meg" Norman, 75, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe. She was born Feb. 6, 1944, in San Fernando on the island of Trinidad. Meg was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon. Meg attended high school in St. Augustine, Trinidad, and after gaining accounting and secretarial experience, went on to have a long career at Frank Mouttet Ltd., a safety supply company to the petroleum and energy sector of Trinidad. Following early retirement, Meg moved to the United States in 2003, nearer to her only child, Timothy, where she worked part time as a nurse's aide at Regency Place of Lafayette, Ind. Meg became a proud naturalized citizen of the United States of America in 2007, when she finally retired that year and moved to Wilmington, N.C. Meg was diagnosed with breast cancer while living in Wilmington and then moved to Pennsylvania in 2016, nearer to her son, Timothy, who works at Westinghouse Electric Co. Meg maintained that her happiest moments in battling cancer were being grandmother to Elizabeth "Zaza" and Catherine "Katy" who are the daughters of her son, Timothy (Rebecca) Norman. Meg was forever grateful to all of the doctors, nurses, staff and many cancer combating comrades of the Zimmer Cancer Center, North Carolina, and the Arnold Palmer Pavilion, Pennsylvania, who treated her throughout her battle with cancer and whom she lovingly called friends and family.
A blessing service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, with Father Jim Bump officiating. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Yukon.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the in her memory, 510 Pellis Road Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601.
