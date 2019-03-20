Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Margaret M. (Monstrola) Steck, 97, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born April 21, 1921, in Madison, she was a daughter of the late Alfred T. Monstrola and Mary M. (Adams) Monstrola. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, its Rosary Altar Society and its "Discussion Club." She was retired from the Latrobe Bulletin. Margaret was a graduate of Jeannette High School Class of 1938 and was a lifelong, devoted Pittsburgh Pirates fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Steck; one sister, Sara Gradisek; and a daughter-in-law, Robin S. Steck. Margaret is survived by one son, Charles A. Steck and his wife, Jackie, of Murrysville; one daughter, Lisa Steck Helsel, of Bloomsburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Michael C. Steck and his wife, Jenna, Sarah S. Hurney and her husband, Tim, Elizabeth M. Helsel and Margaret V. Helsel; and two great-grandchildren, Brendan and Shea Hurney.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
