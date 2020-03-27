Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Meyers


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Meyers Obituary
Margaret Meyers, 83, of Springdale, passed away Saturday, March March 21, 2020. She was born May 22, 1936, in New Kensington to the late Patrick and Mary Fitzmaurice. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Meyers. Margaret is survived by her brother, Patrick (Alice) Fitzmaurice; sisters, Barbara Smail, and Carol (companion Phil) McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Fitzmaurice; and sister, Eleanor DiGiacobbe; along with a niece and nephew. Margaret enjoyed word searches and crafts. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -