Margaret Meyers, 83, of Springdale, passed away Saturday, March March 21, 2020. She was born May 22, 1936, in New Kensington to the late Patrick and Mary Fitzmaurice. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Meyers. Margaret is survived by her brother, Patrick (Alice) Fitzmaurice; sisters, Barbara Smail, and Carol (companion Phil) McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Fitzmaurice; and sister, Eleanor DiGiacobbe; along with a niece and nephew. Margaret enjoyed word searches and crafts. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Rd., New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.