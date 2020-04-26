|
Margaret ?Nan? O'Toole, 94, of Murrysville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the loving mother of Susan Sherrill (Kent Spuhler), of North Carolina, and Gail (Herb) Yingling, of Murrysville; adored Nan of Coe (Wendi), Justin (Amy), Erin Sherrill and Patrick (Ellen) Yingling; and loving great-Nan of Anna, Maggie, Caroline, Addison, Sydney, Sophie and Liam Sherrill. Henry, Mills and Cecelia Yingling. Nan was known for her homemade cinnamon buns and her awesome pies. As a huge Steelers fan, Sunday games will never be the same without her. She loved attending Steelers camp every year with her grandchildren. She will reunite with the love of her life, Jimmy, who has been waiting for her since 2004. Nan is also survived by a sister, Nancy Shusko; and a brother, Thomas Fulton. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; and her parents, Peter and Julia Fulton. Nan had many brothers and sisters-in-law whom she was very close to, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Margaret will be private with her family at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, followed by interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. If you so desire, Nan's favorite charity was St Jude Children's Hospital. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.