Margaret P. Albright
1937 - 2020-06-14
Margaret Pearl Albright, 83, of Calumet, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, where she resided for the past year. She was born March 10, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant and was a daughter of the late Herbert J. and Evagene C. (Schweinsburg) Bennett. Pearl worked at the former Union Apparel in Norvelt until it closed in 2001 and for a time served as a union president. She began her second career at what was known as St. Joseph's Hall in Greensburg until her retirement in 2015; there, she made many acquaintances and left behind some dear friends. Many will remember Pearl for her delicious baked goods, especially the thousands of lady fingers that she rolled and filled each year for Christmas and Easter. She was a wonderful baker and honored each of her children by designing and baking their wedding cakes and their wedding cookies that filled many take-home bags! For as long as she was able, 19 places were lovingly set every Sunday at 5:00 to gather all her kids and grands for supper. Most of all, she will be remembered for her kindness, selflessness and the love that she had for her family, especially the grandchildren who meant the world to her. She is survived by her son Chuck and wife Nancy, of Norvelt; daughter Debbie Miney and husband Dave, of Wilpen; son Scott and wife Kim, of Mt. Pleasant; son Wes and wife Marci, of Norvelt; and her daughter Christine Snyder, of Monroeville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Mike Albright and wife Robin, of Norvelt, Sarah Albright and fiance Nick Rega, of Mt. Pleasant, Dillon and Rachel Albright, of Norvelt, and Daniel, Nicholas and Christopher Snyder, of Monroeville; her brother, Jim Bennett and wife Elsie, of Mt. Pleasant; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Weaver and husband Sam, of Berea, Ohio, Louise Wilson and husband Bill of Whitesboro, N.Y., and Emily Newman and husband William "Bear," of Greensburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of those who showed compassion and care to Mom over the last year at Redstone. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. We love you, Mom; you will be missed! www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
