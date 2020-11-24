Margaret Pearl (Hobaugh) Jones, 88, of Irwin, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Kenneth Earl and Margaret A. (Halliwell) Hobaugh, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Sam Edward Jones. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, the Order of Amaranth and the White Shrine. She is survived by her sister, Janet E. (the late Lou) List, of Paintertown, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Margaret will be transported to Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, Calif., where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, who was a decorated, Purple Heart recipient, Marine gunnery sergeant, who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
