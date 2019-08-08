|
Margaret P. "Marge" Knizner, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Wayne, Mich., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was born June 10, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Bernard S. and Rose M. (Walinski) Rudnik. She graduated from Ramsay High School with the class of 1946 and immediately began her career as a secretary for Attorney Henry Abromson. She married Aug. 4, 1956, and then in 1964 she moved to Wayne, Mich., with her husband, Sonny. She worked there as a legal secretary for Attorney George S. Shea with the law firm of Brashear, Tangora, Gallagher, Creighton and Amann LLP, until her retirement in 2002. She returned to Mt. Pleasant in 2011. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and a current member of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She will always be remembered for her love of taking family pictures with her Polaroid and film cameras. This photography skill was passed on to other family members into the digital picture age. Surviving are her devoted sisters, Dorothy Staszel, of Mt. Pleasant, Joan Rudnik, of Mt. Pleasant, and Patricia Krause and her husband, Gerald, of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, Eugene Rudnik, of Jeannette; and numerous special nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews who she treated as her "children". In addition to her parents, Marge was predeceased by her husband, Clarence "Sonny" Knizner, in 2012; her brothers, Leonard, Frank, Joseph and his wife, Nellie and Raymond and his wife, Regina, Rudnik; her sister, Eleanor Lohr and her husband, Sam; sisters-in-law, Erma Rudnik, Viola Patrick, Margaret Misenko and Julie Knizner; and her brothers-in-law, James Staszel and John, Joseph, George and Andrew Knizner. The family would like to express their appreciation to the fourth floor staff of Amber House at Harmon House during her time there. The family wishes a special thanks to the staff of Jo-Ella's Personal Care Home and the Hospice staff for their recent compassionate care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dennis A. Bogusz as celebrant. Private inurnment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
