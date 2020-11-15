1/1
Margaret R. Clougherty
1994 - 2020-11-12
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Maggie" Rose Clougherty, 26, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born March 27, 1994, in Pittsburgh, beloved daughter of Michael and Marilyn Cignetto Clougherty, of Murrysville. Maggie was a 2012 graduate of Franklin Regional High School where she played soccer and lacrosse. In 2016, she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a business degree and a focus in marketing. She had worked for PNC but recently accepted a position at First National Bank. Maggie loved dogs, boating, swimming, shooting and quadding on M&M mountain. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Collin Clougherty, of Murrysville; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Clougherty, of Forida; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her quick wit and laugh. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced. For online condolences, please visit www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved