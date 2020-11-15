Margaret "Maggie" Rose Clougherty, 26, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Murrysville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born March 27, 1994, in Pittsburgh, beloved daughter of Michael and Marilyn Cignetto Clougherty, of Murrysville. Maggie was a 2012 graduate of Franklin Regional High School where she played soccer and lacrosse. In 2016, she graduated from Slippery Rock University with a business degree and a focus in marketing. She had worked for PNC but recently accepted a position at First National Bank. Maggie loved dogs, boating, swimming, shooting and quadding on M&M mountain. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Collin Clougherty, of Murrysville; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Clougherty, of Forida; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her quick wit and laugh. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at HART FUNERAL HOME, INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be enforced. For online condolences, please visit www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.