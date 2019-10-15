|
|
Ruth passed away peacefully in her home in Dormont on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Ruth was born June 16, 1931, in Greensburg, and raised in Fincastle, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Switzer and Margaret R. Waldron; and her husband, Edward J. Tepke. She was the loving mother of Ann C. McCartney (Bill), of Dormont, Michael B. Hartung (Emiko), of Greensburg, Alesia M. Johnson, of Brookline, Russell A. Hartung (Christine), of Fort Myers, Fla., Catherine J. Hill (John), of Virginia Beach, Va., Rebecca A. Suhoza and husband, Robert Fessler, of Dormont, and Gary C. Hartung (Marcia), of Jeannette; also survived by her sister, Virginia Clark, of Roanoke, Va.; her 13 grandchildren; and 18 cherished great-grandchildren. Ruth loved flea markets and thrift shops.
Memorial service is private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412-531-4000.
Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019