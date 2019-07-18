Margaret Susannah Uhrig Baber, 85, of Stahlstown, died peacefully Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Eberbach, Baden, Germany, a daughter of the late Adolph and Lina Uhrig. After World War II, she lived in Greenwich, Conn., with her parents, and attended Greenwich High School. She earned her associate degree from Concordia College in Bronxville, N.Y. and in 1997, she completed her BS at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. In 1962, she married William W. Baber, of Howardsville, Va., and they were married for 57 years. For 47 years, Margaret and Bill had been active members of St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector. Margaret was chair and co-chair of the St. Michael's Fair in the 1970s and a member of the Vestry. She was very active with several different service organizations in the Ligonier Valley. She served on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Tree Farmers Association and the Penn State forest stewardship program. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian Meriweather Baber Kennedy; and her sister, Anne Bria. Margaret is survived by her husband, William W. Baber; two children, Dr. Anne (Matthew) Wallis, of Louisville, Ky., and Dr. William W. (Hiroko) Baber III, of Kyoto, Japan; and three grandchildren, Alexander William Edward Wallis and Romi Margaret Isabel and Maya Lewis Baber.

A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's of the Valley Church, Rector, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. James B. Simons, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Rector, with a reception to follow in the Smith House. All are welcome. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Margaret's memory to the St. Michael's of the Valley Rector's Discretionary Fund, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for Margaret or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 18 to July 19, 2019