Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McCalmont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret S. McCalmont


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret S. McCalmont Obituary
Margaret S. "Peg" (Shuster) McCalmont, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carl Boyd and Helen (Rathgeb) Shuster. Peg was educated at IUP and University of Pittsburgh. She worked as a home economics teacher for Penn Trafford, and then decided to stay home with her children. She had many other business interests throughout her life, including a daycare center and working in real estate. Her family, and spending time with them, was "first" in her life. She especially loved traveling and golfing with her husband. Peg was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, Greensburg College Club, and Greensburg Home Economists and Homemaking Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace H. "Bob" McCalmont. Peg was the loving mother of three devoted children, Kim Baumann and her husband, Raymond "Pat," of Monroeville, Chari Lyons and her husband, Tim, of Irwin, and Rob McCalmont and his wife, Beth, of Donegal; a brother, Carl "Duke" Shuster, of Jeannette; sister, Karen Piasecky, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces. Peg cherished her 10 grandchildren, Trevor (Jordyn), Molly (Shaun), Megan (Frazer), Christopher, Maggie, Jackie, Colin, Michelle, Patrick and Mira; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Lily, Phoenix, Haley and Ferryn, all of whom she was very proud.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Peg will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko, of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, officiating. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.
To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -