Margaret S. "Peg" (Shuster) McCalmont, 84, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at home. She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Carl Boyd and Helen (Rathgeb) Shuster. Peg was educated at IUP and University of Pittsburgh. She worked as a home economics teacher for Penn Trafford, and then decided to stay home with her children. She had many other business interests throughout her life, including a daycare center and working in real estate. Her family, and spending time with them, was "first" in her life. She especially loved traveling and golfing with her husband. Peg was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, Greensburg College Club, and Greensburg Home Economists and Homemaking Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wallace H. "Bob" McCalmont. Peg was the loving mother of three devoted children, Kim Baumann and her husband, Raymond "Pat," of Monroeville, Chari Lyons and her husband, Tim, of Irwin, and Rob McCalmont and his wife, Beth, of Donegal; a brother, Carl "Duke" Shuster, of Jeannette; sister, Karen Piasecky, of Greensburg; and a number of nieces. Peg cherished her 10 grandchildren, Trevor (Jordyn), Molly (Shaun), Megan (Frazer), Christopher, Maggie, Jackie, Colin, Michelle, Patrick and Mira; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, Lily, Phoenix, Haley and Ferryn, all of whom she was very proud.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Peg will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Donna Havrisko, of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, officiating. Graveside committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 21, 2019