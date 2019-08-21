|
|
Margaret S. "Peggy" Welsh, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born Sept. 15, 1943, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Hill) Leary. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Estep; her first husband, Herman "Joe" Welsh; brothers, Louis Dettling, Thomas Leary and James Leary; and three sisters, Betty (William) Schwarz, Dolores (Joe) Sherba and Beatrice (John) Ryan. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Chuck (Lori) Welsh, of Harmony, and Jay Welsh, of Bridgeville; daughter, Connie (Ron) Browne, of San Diego; grandchildren, Haley Welsh, of Bridgeville, LeeAnna Smith, of Phoenix, Ariz., Tim Welsh and Brady Welsh, of Harmony, and Sherry Young, Joey Murray and Nicole Hoffard, all of San Diego; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Espinoza, of Zion, Ill., and Eleanor (George) Fagan, of Latrobe; and special nieces, Cherie Yanits and Bea Sundry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019