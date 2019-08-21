Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret S. Welsh


1943 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret S. Welsh Obituary
Margaret S. "Peggy" Welsh, of San Diego, Calif., formerly of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born Sept. 15, 1943, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Hill) Leary. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Estep; her first husband, Herman "Joe" Welsh; brothers, Louis Dettling, Thomas Leary and James Leary; and three sisters, Betty (William) Schwarz, Dolores (Joe) Sherba and Beatrice (John) Ryan. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Chuck (Lori) Welsh, of Harmony, and Jay Welsh, of Bridgeville; daughter, Connie (Ron) Browne, of San Diego; grandchildren, Haley Welsh, of Bridgeville, LeeAnna Smith, of Phoenix, Ariz., Tim Welsh and Brady Welsh, of Harmony, and Sherry Young, Joey Murray and Nicole Hoffard, all of San Diego; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Espinoza, of Zion, Ill., and Eleanor (George) Fagan, of Latrobe; and special nieces, Cherie Yanits and Bea Sundry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Inurnment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now