1/1
Margaret Schall
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Schall, 73, of Ford City, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 21, 1947, in New Kensington and was a daughter of Robert Arthur Betts and Goldie Mae Daugherty Betts. She was a member of Kingdom Hall, Rural Valley. She loved playing cards, singing, camping, her five dogs, all kinds of puzzles, "Jeopardy!" and most of all, spending time with her husband and nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband, Charles, whom she married on Oct. 25, 1968; sisters, Cynthia Hill, of Tinsmill, and Rebecca Betts, of Rural Valley; brother, Robert Betts, of Rossiter; a number of nieces and nephews; and her dogs, especially Nikki. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tracy Lynn; an infant son, William Edward; and a brother, George Betts. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeff Mantini Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
I will never forget the fun times we had with Aunt Margret and Uncle Charlie! The trips to Cook Forest and countless other times that created good memories! She will always be loved and truly missed!
Jim Hill
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved