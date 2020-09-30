Margaret Schall, 73, of Ford City, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 21, 1947, in New Kensington and was a daughter of Robert Arthur Betts and Goldie Mae Daugherty Betts. She was a member of Kingdom Hall, Rural Valley. She loved playing cards, singing, camping, her five dogs, all kinds of puzzles, "Jeopardy!" and most of all, spending time with her husband and nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband, Charles, whom she married on Oct. 25, 1968; sisters, Cynthia Hill, of Tinsmill, and Rebecca Betts, of Rural Valley; brother, Robert Betts, of Rossiter; a number of nieces and nephews; and her dogs, especially Nikki. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tracy Lynn; an infant son, William Edward; and a brother, George Betts. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



