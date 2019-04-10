Margaret Z. Rumbaugh, 95, of Greensburg, passed into the arms of Jesus Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 11, 1924, in Starr, Pa., a daughter of the late Floyd C. and Ruth M. Dickrager Zuendel. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a librarian for Hempfield Area School District. She was a vital member of Charter Oak Church, where she was the church's librarian, member and past president of the United Methodist Women and member of the Naomi Circle. She also was a member of the Greensburg College Club, a member and past president of the Hempfield AFS, Adult Chapter and a member of PSEA-R, NEA-R, Westmoreland Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and AARP. She enjoyed and loved being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved flowers; both growing them and giving bouquets to her many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Rumbaugh, in 2009; sisters, Jeane Mealy and Beatrice Burig; a brother, Carl Zuendel. Margaret is survived by her daughters, Kathi Davis (Michael), Sue Maga (Richard); sons, Donald Rumbaugh (Suzanne) and John "Jack" Rumbaugh (Billee); two sisters, Virginia Patrick and Mary Lee Lehman; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Margaret's funeral service will be held at noon Saturday in Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Private entombment will be held in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Margaret's memory to Charter Oak Church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary