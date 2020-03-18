|
Margery A. Bale, 76, of Ligonier, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 23, 1943, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late H. William and Hattie Lorcher Bale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William R. Bale. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Maryellyn Bale, and a niece, Hope Gaulin. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. J. PAUL MCCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or tribute for Margery, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.