Marguerite Elda Custer Paustenbach passed Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 79, her family announces with great sadness. Maggie will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sue Paustenbach and Henry Jr. (Katie) Paustenbach. Maggie will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Aaron Wight, Jessica, Henry III, Mallory and Lucy Paustenbach; by her brother, Daniel (late Marge) Custer; her sisters, Sue (Dale) Eddy and Louise (Custer) Parkhill; many nieces and nephews; and by her sisters in harmony, the Village Vocal Chords, and many friends. Marguerite was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Pittsburgh, to the Rev. Raymond Custer and Mary (Monzitta) Custer. The family soon moved to a farm in Fawn Township. Maggie's parents dedicated their lives to the church and helping those in need. Maggie would accompany her father on Sundays and drive out to several churches to deliver sermons. With this upbringing, Maggie continued to lead a godly life and was nothing but kind to every person she encountered. Her faith was strong and she helped anyone who needed her. She was special, and was always doing the work of the Lord. While Maggie raised her family, she worked as a relocation counselor with large corporate accounts for many years. She was a dedicated employee and went well above and beyond for her employers and clients. Besides Maggie's faith, her greatest passions were her family, friends and music. She talked about and showed pictures of her grandchildren to anyone she encountered. She had very special bonds with her five grandchildren and they will eternally remember her for her love and kindness. Maggie grew up singing in church and with her sisters. It was common for them to break out in harmony, singing hymns anytime they were together. Maggie was an avid member of the Village Vocal Chords Women's Barbershop Chorus for decades, and before that was a member of the Valley Belles Barbershop Chorus. She and her chorus traveled the world and were reigning international champions for more than 40 years. Her voice has been heard by many and has soothed many children and babies over the years. Our special Maggie unconditionally loved her family and friends, and we will take the kindness that she bestowed onto others with us. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 750 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The family invites you to an "afterglow" celebration of life luncheon after the service at Ballydoyle Irish Pub and Restaurant at 28 W. New York St., Aurora, IL. Flowers may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 750 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 by Friday, Feb. 21. In lieu of flowers, donations/sponsorship can be made to the VVC Barbershop Chorus, payable to "The Village Vocal Chords," c/o Jacquie Jensen, 727 Bellevue Circle, Oswego, IL 60543.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 5, 2020