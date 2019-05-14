Marguerite Rollins, 96, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1922, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late Alice Pollard Davis. She was retired from Kennametal, Latrobe. Marguerite was a member of the First Antioch Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was Mother of the Church. She also belonged to the Greensburg/Jeannette branch of the Eastern Star and the NAACP WIN Group. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Rollins; a son, Robert Rollins; and a granddaughter, Jada Ann Rollins. She is survived by five children, Ethel Crunkleton and husband, John, of Duquesne, Joseph Rollins and wife, Connie, Ronald Rollins and wife, Illa, Madeline Rollins and Kathleen Rollins, all of Greensburg; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Marguerite from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Pantalone Funeral Home with the Rev. Barbara Felton, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. Marguerite's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.

To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 14 to May 15, 2019