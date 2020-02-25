|
|
Maria M. (Epifania) Macchione, loving and adored wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, went home to the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the age of 84. Maria was born July 9, 1935, in Falerna, Calabria, Italy, and was a daughter of the late Salvatore Epifania and Maria (Pallone) Epifania. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gesuele Epifania. In 1962, Maria immigrated to Sewickley, where she resided for the remainder of her life with her husband and family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Giovanni Macchione. She was beloved mother to Giuseppe (Maria) Macchione, Palma Vaccaro, Rosetta (Antonio) Campisano, Frank (Anna) Macchione and Mary Jane Grago; and cherished grandmother to Eva (Nick) Lumley, AnnaMarie Macchione, Giovanni Macchione, Theresa Campisano, Maria (Christian) Burch, John Macchione, Sarah Macchione, Isabella Grago and Calista Grago. She is also survived by her sisters, Yolanda (Giuseppe) Floro, of Sewickley, and Rosario (Maria) Epifania, of Glen Cove, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a kind and gentle soul, as well as a loving mother who would go above and beyond for all of her children and grandchildren. She was a nurturing caretaker of her family, home and garden. Maria showed her love through her care of others, especially through cooking. She made sure family and visitors alike were well-fed and happy. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and teaching them how to cook, bake and care for the home and garden. The garden is a place where her and Giovanni could be found each summer. Their hard work and effort are documented and featured in the Smithsonian Institution Archive of American Gardens. She was always eager to teach and share all that she knew about homemaking and gardening with everyone. She was a beacon of light and love who will truly be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Copeland Funeral Home - Sewickley, 702 Beaver St. A Catholic Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 100 Resurrection Road, Coraopolis.