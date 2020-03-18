|
Maria "Mitzi" (Lackner) Mische, 97, of Latrobe, passed peacefully in her sleep Thursday, March 12, 2020, while residing with family in Maryland. She was born Aug. 11, 1922, in Yugoslavia, and raised by loving parents, Michael and Aloisia (Ruppe) Lackner. Her family endured many hardships and challenges, especially during war times. In 1942, she married Rudolph Krall, who was killed the following year during the war. She survived the war and immigrated to the United States in 1950 with her daughter, Traudi. She married again in 1951 and was a loving, dedicated wife of 45 years to her late husband, Albert A. Mische. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, John Lackner, Michael Lackner, Joseph Lackner and Frank Lackner. Mitzi was a selfless, devoted mother to her two daughters, Traudi Karr, of Ligonier, and Linda Rodkey (husband Jerry), of Ellicott City, Md. She took immense pride in her nine grandchildren, Eric Ruffner, Cary Ruffner, Lisa (Ruffner) Poole, Alan Ruffner, Bret Ruffner, Romi (Ruffner) Green, Kevin Rodkey, Chris Rodkey and Lindsey (Rodkey) Winter. As a doting grandmother, she loved to spoil her 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, especially with homemade cookies and snacks every time they visited. The adversities she experienced in life made her a strong, proud, independent woman who was loved by many. She was most admired for her fierce work ethic, kind, loving heart and endless generosity. She was a member of the Saint Vincent Basilica Parish and its Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, bowling, playing cards and above all else, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. A private funeral Mass at Saint Vincent Basilica Crypt with interment in Saint Mary Cemetery will be announced at a later date. The JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or organization. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.