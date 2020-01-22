|
Mariam Brinkmeyer, 95, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, and was proud of her Ohioan heritage. Mariam lived in Cincinnati for many years before moving to Ligonier in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Louise Dean; son-in-law, Merwin "Oz" Dean; niece, Martha Vouaux; and nephew, Jackie Nevin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Milton Brinkmeyer; and daughter, Lindsay Brinkmeyer. She had been a court reporter during World War II, and later a store detective at Kaufmann's, Lazarus and Macy's. She traveled to seven continents and 77 countries in retirement, and was always a formidable person who was lucky to be beautiful, too.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral arrangements, but it should be noted that she loved everyone at Ligonier Gardens and the Bethlen Hospice Care team. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020