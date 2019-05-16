Marian J. (Bohince) DeLuca, 86, of Crabtree, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Mercy Hospital. She was born Aug. 3, 1932, in Pleasant Valley, a daughter of the late Josephine Bohince. Marian was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Before she and Lou were married, she worked as a waitress at several Howard Johnsons along the PA Turnpike. Along with taking care of her family and her home, she also worked in her husband and brother-in-law's store, DeLuca's Market in Crabtree. She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and the St. Barts Fellowship. She was passionate about fashion and jewelry, and was an avid QVC fan. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Bohince. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Louis DeLuca Jr.; two children, Vincent DeLuca (Audra), of Greensburg, and Luanne Pierzchala (Todd), of Chalfont; five grandchildren, Cole and Noah DeLuca and Alex, Nathan and Ava Pierzchala; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Marian from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, with Father Justin Matro, O.S.B. celebrating. Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 16 to May 17, 2019