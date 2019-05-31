Marian J. Foster, 84, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. She was born in Elizabeth, Pa., a daughter of the late F. Bice and Ruth Lundburg Johnson. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was an elder and deacon. She was a graduate of West Penn Hospital School of Nursing. She was a past president of Westmoreland Medical Auxiliary, and a volunteer at Redstone Highlands and with Red Cross blood drives. She also was a former volunteer nurse for the Girl Scouts and Hospice. Marian is survived by her husband of 62 years, W. Daniel Foster, M.D.; her children, Thomas D Foster (Isolda), Elizabeth Paschal (Jeffrey) and Jesse Foster (Ellen); her grandchildren, Ross Magnuson (Erin), Laura Stelitano (Nick), John Magnuson (Olivia), Ana Jolie Foster, Lauren Foster, Morgan Dolph (Justin) and Ben Foster; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Johnson (Joanne), Owen Johnson and Wesley Pysz (Bonnye); sisters, Catherine A. Moore (Harold) and Mary Lou Holliday; also, a number of nieces and nephews. Whether with family or friends, Marian always enjoyed making memories and telling stories. Marian loved learning about other people's lives and was always asking thoughtful questions, making fast friends wherever she went. Never wanting to miss the opportunity for an adventure, Marian traveled frequently and encouraged travel in others, including the Girls Scouts Expo in '67, and providing many trips for her children and grandchildren, especially to the Outer Banks and Blue Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks. Even when she could no longer travel, Marian encouraged her husband, Dan, to go on his first mission trip on her behalf, which has now become a passion of his. Her family looks forward to continuing many traditions that Marian began, and will lovingly pass on her stories and love of life.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:30 p.m. until the hour of service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.