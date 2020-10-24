Marian R. Nicely, 87, of Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of Garnet John Nicely and Margaret Louise Ralston Nicely. She is survived by four nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Madeline Nicely and Helen Margaret Nicely Clark, a brother, Louis Bailey Nicely, her former husband, Joseph D. Fernandes, and her fiance, Robert C. Jackson. A 1950 graduate of Ligonier High School, she entered the Women's Army Corps in 1953 and served until 1959. Her service and writings became the basis of her book, "The Ladies First Army", which recounted the history of the Corps as well as her personal experience. Following a career as a civil service employee of the Department of Army, she turned to freelance writing, where she contributed to the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, The Pennsylvania Magazine, The Army, Navy and Air Force Times and she received a Women in Communications Matirix award for her work on the Army Magazine. As a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Ligonier, she served on council, as a delegate to the SWPA Synod Assembly, PA Lutheran Advocacy Board and the first ELCA National Assembly. She was awarded the Angelos Award for her work on the Lutheran Magazine. She was a member, officer, post commander and chaplain of the Byers-Tosh Post 267, American Legion. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to www.womensmemorial.org
or St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
