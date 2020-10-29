1/
Marian T. Cinibulk
1929 - 2020
Marian T. Cinibulk, 91, of Loyalhanna, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Feb. 26, 1929, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Robert Cinibulk and Rose Ann (Prohaska) Cinibulk. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Irene E. Cinibulk; two brothers, Robert L. and Albert E. Cinibulk; and a niece, Roseann Howard. Marian is survived by her sister, Joann Cinibulk, of Loyalhanna. Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
OCT
30
Liturgy
11:00 AM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
