Mariann Tolmsoff, 77, of Jeannette, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 14, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Carl and Mary Jane McGrady Valenta. Prior to her retirement, Mariann was employed by the Mt. Lebanon Tax Office. Post retirement, she enjoyed spending time and vacationing with her family and caring for her mother, children and grandchildren. She is loved by all that knew her. Mariann was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Mariann was predeceased by her husband, Allen Tolmsoff, in 1999. She is survived by her children, Christy Stanko, of Murrysville, Sean Dowd and Kelly Dowd, both of Jeannette; stepsons, David and Timothy Tolmsoff, of Oregon; grandchildren, Chelsea Rose, Brittany Nicolle, Shelby, John, Charity and Dani; siblings, Terry Valenta and wife, Lorraine, of Apollo, James Valenta, of Pittsburgh, Gary Valenta and wife, Cindy, of South Park, Pa., and Carol Jane Azaria and husband, Azaria, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the present health crisis, a private funeral Mass was held in the Sacred Heart Church, and interment followed in the Jefferson Memorial Park, Pittsburgh. As per Mariann's request, a memorial celebration for all friends and family to attend will be announced at a later date. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, are entrusted with arrangements.