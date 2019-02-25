Home

Marianne E. Bodnar


1923 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marianne E. Bodnar Obituary
Marianne E. Bodnar, 96, of Plum Borough, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born Jan. 18, 1923, in Giessen, Germany, the daughter of the late Herbert and Emma Cole Deichmaier. Mrs. Bodnar was a seamstress. She is survived by daughters, SueAnn (Ric) Shults and Nancy (Jeff) McGinnis. She was the grandmother of Alissa Shults, Conor Shults, Kelly McGinnis and Michael McGinnis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Bodnar Jr.; and a brother and sister.
Interment will be private. Arrangements are by STEPHEN P. DOLENCE JR. FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 25 to Mar. 7, 2019
