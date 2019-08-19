Home

P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
1946 - 2019
Marianne Gordon Obituary
Marianne (Kuhns) Gordon, 72, of Salem Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Harry F. and Marie (Crosby) Kuhns. Marianne was a homemaker and a supporter of her husband's entrepreneur pursuits. She was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. Marianne was a supporter of the Carmelite Monastery. She loved spending time with her family. Besides her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Gordon, and a sister, Diane Lentz. Marianne is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bryan E. Gordon, who she married May 16, 1970, at St. Bede's Roman Catholic Church, Bovard; one son, Terrence Gordon and wife Amber; one sister, Susanne Zyvith and husband Stanley; three grandchildren, Reagan, Delaney and Bailey Gordon; in-laws Larry Gordon and wife Donna; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a gathering from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. Funeral liturgy will follow at 1 pm. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
