Marianne (Kuhns) Gordon, 72, of Salem Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Harry F. and Marie (Crosby) Kuhns. Marianne was a homemaker and a supporter of her husband's entrepreneur pursuits. She was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. Marianne was a supporter of the Carmelite Monastery. She loved spending time with her family. Besides her parents, Marianne was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Gordon, and a sister, Diane Lentz. Marianne is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Bryan E. Gordon, who she married May 16, 1970, at St. Bede's Roman Catholic Church, Bovard; one son, Terrence Gordon and wife Amber; one sister, Susanne Zyvith and husband Stanley; three grandchildren, Reagan, Delaney and Bailey Gordon; in-laws Larry Gordon and wife Donna; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a gathering from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 21, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. Funeral liturgy will follow at 1 pm. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019