Marianne Holshue, 79, of Trafford, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, March 10, 2020. Marianne was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Ruppen) Hess. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, John "Bill" Holshue, as well as her first husband, Eugene Francis Filia. Marianne is survived by her children, Marianne Filia, Jeffrey Filia, Michele Filia Cottier (Nelson) and Terry Lynn Popovich (Mark). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.