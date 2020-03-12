Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map

Marianne Holshue


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Holshue Obituary
Marianne Holshue, 79, of Trafford, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, March 10, 2020. Marianne was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Ruppen) Hess. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, John "Bill" Holshue, as well as her first husband, Eugene Francis Filia. Marianne is survived by her children, Marianne Filia, Jeffrey Filia, Michele Filia Cottier (Nelson) and Terry Lynn Popovich (Mark). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -