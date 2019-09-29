|
|
Marie C. (Serke) Probo, 97, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Pittsburgh to the late Frank and Lillian (Shreck) Westerman. She was the wife of the late Frank Serke and Albert Probo; mother of Patricia (Kenneth) Jacob; grandmother of Raymond (Jeannean) Jacob, Teri (Steve) Lesofsky, and Kimberly Pilgrim; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Lillian Wiesen; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont.
Online condolences can be given at www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019