Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Marie C. Probo


1921 - 2019
Marie C. Probo Obituary
Marie C. (Serke) Probo, 97, of Delmont, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 24, 1921, in Pittsburgh to the late Frank and Lillian (Shreck) Westerman. She was the wife of the late Frank Serke and Albert Probo; mother of Patricia (Kenneth) Jacob; grandmother of Raymond (Jeannean) Jacob, Teri (Steve) Lesofsky, and Kimberly Pilgrim; great-grandmother of seven; sister of the late Lillian Wiesen; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 29, 2019
