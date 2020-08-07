1/1
Marie D. Greenwald
1934 - 2020
Marie D. (Sauerwein) Greenwald, 85, of Indiana Township, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1934, to the late Anton and Louise M. (Breim) Sauerwein, in the Troy Hill section of Pittsburgh. Marie and her family moved to Indiana Township, where she lived most of her life. Marie was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her cats, Tigert and Blackie, embroidering, and socializing with people. Survivors include her sister, Emma L. Sauerwein, with whom she lived; her nieces, Jackie (Charles) McCullough and Deborah (Jeff) Thomas; three great-nieces; two great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and two great-great-nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer H. Greenwald, May 6, 1992; her brother, George L. Sauerwein; and her nephew, George L. Sauerwein Jr. At the request of Marie, a private viewing and service was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. She was privately buried next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
