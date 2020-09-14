1/1
Marie E. Altfather
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie E. Altfather, 68, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Marie was born Jan. 18, 1952, in Harrison and was a daughter of the late Merle W. and Dorothy A. (Schaefers) Bowser. Marie lived her entire life in Tarentum, where she owned and operated a beauty shop for 50 years. She was a member of Bridgepoint Church in Tarentum and was a 1969 graduate of Highlands High School as well as Franco's Beauty Academy in New Kensington. Marie enjoyed their family camp in West Virginia, traveling to Disney World, doing arts and crafts, and meeting once a month with her fellow classmates for lunch; however, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter R. Altfather Jr.; her children, Carrie L. De Vita, of West Deer Township, Christine M. (Roy) Berg, of Upper Burrell Township, and Chad R. (Tekla) Altfather, of Fawn Township; her grandchildren, Carissa (Nick) Linza, Cole Berg, Alexis, Zachary and Sydney Altfather, and Darian and Dominic De Vita; a sister, Shirley Hudec; and four nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with her pastor, the Rev. Valerie G. Schubert, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. visitdusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved