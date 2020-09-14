Marie E. Altfather, 68, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Marie was born Jan. 18, 1952, in Harrison and was a daughter of the late Merle W. and Dorothy A. (Schaefers) Bowser. Marie lived her entire life in Tarentum, where she owned and operated a beauty shop for 50 years. She was a member of Bridgepoint Church in Tarentum and was a 1969 graduate of Highlands High School as well as Franco's Beauty Academy in New Kensington. Marie enjoyed their family camp in West Virginia, traveling to Disney World, doing arts and crafts, and meeting once a month with her fellow classmates for lunch; however, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter R. Altfather Jr.; her children, Carrie L. De Vita, of West Deer Township, Christine M. (Roy) Berg, of Upper Burrell Township, and Chad R. (Tekla) Altfather, of Fawn Township; her grandchildren, Carissa (Nick) Linza, Cole Berg, Alexis, Zachary and Sydney Altfather, and Darian and Dominic De Vita; a sister, Shirley Hudec; and four nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday with her pastor, the Rev. Valerie G. Schubert, officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. visitdusterfh.com
.