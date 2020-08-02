Marie E. Huss, 72, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 5, 1948, in Sewickley Township, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Chopp) Huss. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a regional representative for Community Banking, FNB. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church North Huntingdon, and its Christian Mothers. Marie was the first woman president of the Norwin Rotary, a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Independent Bankers and for many years, Marie had served on the Advisory Board for the Queen of Angels Catholic School, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William, Edward, Ronald, Joseph and Henry Huss. Surviving are brothers and sister, Barbara Puckey and her husband, William, of West Newton, George Huss and his wife, Charlene, of Irwin, Howard Huss and his wife, Dorothy, of Irwin, and Carl Huss and his wife, Roxanne, of Rostraver; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery, West Newton. Please be advised that we follow the CDC guidelines. No more than 25 people at a time, and masks are required. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com