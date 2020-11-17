1/1
Marie Elizabeth (Soforic) Larko, 97, of Indiana, Pa., died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Summa Health System, Akron, Ohio. Born Aug. 31, 1923, in East Huntingdon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank Soforic and Mary (Kattera) Soforic. She was the widow of John Joseph Larko, who died June 16, 2014. In addition to being a homemaker and mother, Marie worked for Campus Sportswear in Indiana as a secretary to the director of manufacturing. She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, where she was a charter member of the church choir. She also was a member of the Court St. Bernard No. 339 Catholic Daughters of America. Marie served as Grand Regent of the Court at the same time her husband served as Grand Knight of the Father McNelis Council of the Knights of Columbus. Marie was a charter member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club and was a life member of the Indiana Hospital Auxiliary. She also enjoyed participating in several local bridge clubs. She is survived by her son, John "Jack" Larko and his fiancee, Janet Fox, of Atwater, Ohio. Other surviving family members include her sister-in-law, Audrey Soforic, of Mt. Pleasant; brother-in-law, Martin Kammerer, of Somerset; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joseph "Bucky" Soforic; brother, Joseph "Bud" Soforic; and sisters, Dorothy (Soforic) Hank, Emily (Soforic) Tartal and Irene (Soforic) Kammerer. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERAL HOME of Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with Father Tage Danielson, celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
