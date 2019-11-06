Home

Marie Kornbauer


1927 - 12
Marie Kornbauer Obituary
Marie Kornbauer, 91, of Carlisle, formerly of Jeannette, was welcomed into the arms of her loving Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Manor Care Health Services, Carlisle, with her daughter, Carol, by her side. The beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Ralph, Pa., a daughter of the late George Lebonick and Pauline (Stancin) Evansek. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Kornbauer; son, Richard V. Thomas (Susie); daughter, Diane Lynn Thomas; brother, Peter Paul Evansek (Nancy); and a sister, Paula (Lebonick) Atwood. Marie is survived by her daughters, Carol J. (Thomas) Moyer (Michael), and Maria (Thomas) Steiner; a son, Albert J. Thomas II (Kiti); brother, Edward Evansek; 12 grandchildren, Katie, Susannah, Maggie, Rachel, Mark, Rebecca, Natalie, Jaison, Alexis, Kaleena, Michael and Aharon; 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Mausoleum, Delmont.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
