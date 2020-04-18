Home

Marie L. Castelnuovo


1922 - 2020
Marie L. Castelnuovo Obituary
Marie Lucille Castelnuovo, 97, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was born Oct. 21, 1922, in Leechburg, a daughter of the late John R. Castelnuovo and Louise (Conto) Castelnuovo. Marie graduated high school in 1940 and attended the New Kensington Commercial School and the American Institute of Banking. She had been employed as a branch manager for First National Bank in Leechburg for 31 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of the former St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg, and currently Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. She is survived by her sister, Pauline J. Castelnuovo, of Cabot; and a number of cousins. A private blessing service and interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Castelnuovo family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
