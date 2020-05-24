Marie M. Steighner
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie M. Steighner, 96, of Voorhees, N.J., formerly of Lincoln Heights, Hempfield Township, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Voorhees, of natural causes unrelated to the pandemic. She was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Grapeville, a daughter of Joseph J. and Minna Shefsiek. Mrs. Steighner was a graduate of Jeannette High School and a 1945 graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., where she trained to be a teacher. Mrs. Steighner began and ended her teaching career in the Hempfield Area School District. After she took off more than a decade from her profession to have and raise her children, she returned to teaching for a year at Sacred Heart School in Jeannette. She then returned to the Hempfield system, where she taught English and social studies in Harold Junior High School. She and John C. Steighner, of Lincoln Heights, were wed in Sacred Heart Church on July 22, 1950. Mr. Steighner, a veteran of World War II, died Feb. 12, 2012, in New Jersey. They were married for 61 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Steighner was preceded in death by a sister, Janet; a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Carol. She is survived by a brother, Paul. Mrs. Steighner is survived by two children, Dr. Kathleen M. Steighner Wood and Gery J. Steighner, of New Jersey. She also is survived by three granddaughters, Heather, Marla and Julia, and a great-grandson, Mason. Funeral services and interment will be private. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved