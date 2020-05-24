Marie M. Steighner, 96, of Voorhees, N.J., formerly of Lincoln Heights, Hempfield Township, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Voorhees, of natural causes unrelated to the pandemic. She was born Nov. 21, 1923, in Grapeville, a daughter of Joseph J. and Minna Shefsiek. Mrs. Steighner was a graduate of Jeannette High School and a 1945 graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., where she trained to be a teacher. Mrs. Steighner began and ended her teaching career in the Hempfield Area School District. After she took off more than a decade from her profession to have and raise her children, she returned to teaching for a year at Sacred Heart School in Jeannette. She then returned to the Hempfield system, where she taught English and social studies in Harold Junior High School. She and John C. Steighner, of Lincoln Heights, were wed in Sacred Heart Church on July 22, 1950. Mr. Steighner, a veteran of World War II, died Feb. 12, 2012, in New Jersey. They were married for 61 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Steighner was preceded in death by a sister, Janet; a brother, Joseph; and a sister, Carol. She is survived by a brother, Paul. Mrs. Steighner is survived by two children, Dr. Kathleen M. Steighner Wood and Gery J. Steighner, of New Jersey. She also is survived by three granddaughters, Heather, Marla and Julia, and a great-grandson, Mason. Funeral services and interment will be private. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.