Marie R. (Hantz) Marcinik, 94, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites. Born March 16, 1926, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Hantz and Sarah A. (Darnley) Hantz. Marie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, and had been employed by the former Artley's Ladies Shop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Marcinik Jr., Sept. 27, 1997; and three brothers, George, Donald and William Hantz. Marie is survived by one son, John "Jack" Marcinik III and his wife, Ana, of Carolina, Puerto Rico; two granddaughters, Kristina and her husband, Oscar, and Katerina; one great-grandson, Marc; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Loyalhanna Senior Suites, especially Pam Clawson, and Heritage Hospice, especially Emma Straight, for their excellent care and compassion. At Marie's request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Unity Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.