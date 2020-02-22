Home

Services
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Regis Church
Trafford, PA
View Map

Marie R. Montgomery


1932 - 2020
Marie R. Montgomery Obituary
Marie R. (Soster) Montgomery, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Marie was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Iselin, Pa., the daughter of the late John E. and Lousie (Maraffi) Soster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer C. Montgomery, and her sister, Geneva (Soster) Carazzo. Marie was a 1950 graduate of Braddock High School and a former employee of Union Switch and Signal Co. She enjoyed painting, vintage movies, dancing, singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines for several years. Marie is survived by her brother, John R. Soster, of Turtle Creek, and her sister, Maxine S. Stadterman, of Level Green; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church, in Trafford, with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.
